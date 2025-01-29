Feyenoord fans arrested in France after Lille travel ban

:French police arrested 17 Feyenoord supporters while 64 were turned away at the border after the Dutch club's fans were banned from travelling to Lille for their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The French Council of State in Paris rejected the appeal by Feyenoord and their supporters group, FSV de Feijenoorder, and upheld the ban imposed by the French Interior Ministry due to the risk of violence between supporters and law enforcement.

"64 people claiming to be Feyenoord Rotterdam supporters have been refused entry into France and 17 people have been arrested, resulting in the same number being held in police custody," the local prefecture authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Numerous pyrotechnic devices and objects intended as weapons were seized by the police officers during overnight checks carried out from Tuesday evening. Controls will remain in place throughout the day."

In a last-ditch effort to overturn the ban, Feyenoord had filed a case with UEFA and submitted a detailed plan that would allow 2,000 visiting supporters to travel to Lille safely and responsibly.

"Feyenoord is extremely disappointed that the summary proceedings were not settled in the club's favour, but cannot do anything other than accept the outcome in the knowledge that the club, along with FSV de Feijenoorder, has done everything possible to ensure that away supporters are present in Stade Pierre-Mauroy," Feyenoord said in a statement on Tuesday.

Despite no previous encounters between Feyenoord and Lille, the French Interior Ministry cited recurring violent incidents involving Feyenoord supporters in France, including clashes in Nancy in 2006 and in Marseille in 2022, leading to arrests, injuries, and significant property damage.

The ministry added that out of 3,600 Feyenoord fans expected in Lille, 500 were identified as "high-risk" and that 1,000 ticket-less supporters may attempt forced entry or provoke confrontations in Lille’s narrow streets as only 2,600 seats are allocated to the visiting club.