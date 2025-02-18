Feyenoord lose captain to knee injury for rest of season

MILAN : Feyenoord captain Quinten Timber has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery on a ligament injury, his club said on Monday.

He hurt the knee in an awkward fall last week when Feyenoord beat AC Milan 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie in Rotterdam and did not travel with the rest of the squad to Italy for Tuesday’s return.

With six goals in 18 games, Timber has been key for the Dutch club this season but he had now joined a long injury list at the club, who have eight other players out for the match in Milan.

The 23-year-old Timber is the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee during his Premier League debut in August 2023. He had surgery and was out of action for several months.

Striker Calvin Stengs, injured during the 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in January, has recovered, however, and will have some part to play on Tuesday.

Despite the setbacks, Feyenoord’s interim coach Pascal Bosschaart was upbeat about his side’s chances at the pre-match press conference.

"We all sympathise with Timber, it's a shock for everyone," he said.

"But we are here with a good team. The same formation as last week but without Timber but with Calvin Stengs. We are happy that Stengs is back in the selection, he is good for half an hour.

"We are 1-0 ahead, we are in a good position to reach the next round. AC Milan will definitely do something different than in Rotterdam, we also have to make plans for that, but we have prepared well. Hopefully our plan will come to fruition,” Bosschaart added.

