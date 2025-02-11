Feyenoord part ways with manager Priske ahead of Milan Champions League clash

Feyenoord have parted ways with manager Brian Priske, the Dutch club said on Monday, with the side fifth in the Eredivisie standings despite a win at the weekend, and with a Champions League tie with AC Milan two days away.

Priske signed a three-year contract in June last year when he replaced Arne Slot, who left to take charge at English side Liverpool, but has been under pressure in recent weeks after a string of poor results.

Saturday's 3-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam was their first win in five league games, but they remain 12 points behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam. They were also knocked out of the KNVB Cup, a trophy they won last season, by PSV Eindhoven last week.

"The club cites the inconsistent results and a lack of chemistry as the main reasons," a Feyenoord statement said.

"Although Feyenoord achieved some impressive results with Brian, especially in the Champions League, the first team's performance has been far too inconsistent in recent months, and unfortunately, we see too little structural progress."

Feyenoord's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month did temporarily restore Priske's standing within the club. However, they lost 6-1 to Lille in the final game, which meant they finished 19th in the league phase standings.

The club host Milan in the first leg of the knockout phase playoffs on Wednesday. Feyenoord are expected to announce an interim coach and backroom staff on Tuesday.