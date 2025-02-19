Feyenoord reach Champions League last 16 with draw at 10-man Milan

MILAN : Feyenoord came from behind to draw 1-1 at AC Milan thanks to a goal from substitute Julian Carranza on Tuesday to earn a 2-1 aggregate playoff win and a place in the Champions League last 16, with the hosts having Theo Hernandez sent off.

Santiago Gimenez put Milan in front against his former club to bring the home side level on aggregate in the opening minute of the second leg but despite creating plenty of chances they were unable to take the overall lead before the break.

Hernandez was dismissed after picking up a second booking six minutes into the second half for simulation and in the 73rd Carranza headed in the equaliser for Feyenoord to stun the San Siro and send the Italian club out of the competition.

Feyenoord will meet either Inter Milan or Arsenal in the last 16, with their opponents to be decided in Friday's draw.