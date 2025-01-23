Feyenoord stun Bayern Munich 3-0 with Gimenez double

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands :Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez scored twice in the first half to steer the hosts to a stunning 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday and boost their chances of a top-eight finish.

The Mexico international fired them into the lead in the 21st minute with a deft shot before adding a second goal with a penalty in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Substitute Ayase Ueda killed off the game in the 89th after Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow had denied the Bavarians with a string of strong saves.

With one matchday remaining, Feyenoord climbed above Bayern, who had 32 efforts towards goal and also hit the woodwork, into 11th place on 13 points. The Bavarians dropped to 15th on 12 points with their third defeat in seven matches.

The top eight qualify for the Round of 16 while the next 16 teams go into a playoff.

The hosts took control of the game on a rain-drenched evening when Gimenez latched on to a deep cross from Gijs Smal and then shook off one defender to beat Manuel Neuer with a crisp shot.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern, who have won all three of their league games this year, looked to bounce back quickly but Bijlow was in fine form and stopped a Harry Kane effort shortly before the break.

Instead it was the Dutch who scored again when Raphael Guerreiro, who had come on minutes earlier, brought down Calvin Stengs with a clumsy challenge.

Gimenez, a transfer target for European clubs, stepped up and beat Neuer to double their lead deep in first-half stoppage time.

Feyenoord initially kept Bayern on the backfoot after the break, with Igor Paixao firing over the bar in the 51st but the visitors upped the pressure.

Bijlow, however, stopped another Kane shot in the 54th before spectacularly palming Jamal Musiala's point-blank header over the bar on the hour.

Leroy Sane then headed onto the post in the 70th as the visitors poured forward, while unmarked Michael Olise should have done better after missing the target with his own close-range header five minutes from the end.

With Bayern desperate for a goal, Ueda slipped through to seal their win.

Feyenoord face Lille next week while Bayern take on Slovan Bratislava.