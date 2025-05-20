Feyi-Waboso back as England name 14 uncapped players in training squad

England have named wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in a 33-player training squad ahead of a July tour of the Americas as coach Steve Borthwick selected 14 uncapped players in the absence of his British & Irish Lions tourists.

Borthwick's side will travel to Argentina and the United States, but before then face a France XV at Twickenham on June 21.

The squad is without players from Bath and Northampton, who are involved in European club rugby finals this weekend.

Feyi-Waboso had been out since December with a shoulder injury, but will be given a chance to audition for the July tour.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The uncapped Bristol Bears pair of Joe Batley and Gabriel Oghre have been named alongside Exeter Chiefs forward Richard Capstick, and four players from Gloucester, Arthur Clark, Charlie Atkinson, Seb Atkinson and Afolabi Fasogbon.

Oscar Beard, Luke Northmore and Jack Kenningham from Harlequins get the nod and Borthwick has rewarded Leicester Tigers’ Emeka Ilione for his impressive recent form.

Saracens wing Tobias Elliott and the Sale Sharks duo of Rekeiti Ma’asi-White and Joe Carpenter are also included.

There are more established players in the form of loose forwards Ben Curry and Alex Dombrandt, and hooker Jamie George, who narrowly missed out on touring Australia with the Lions.

Flyhalf George Ford is another unlucky not to be heading Down Under, while backs Henry Slade, Freddie Steward and Jack van Poortvliet are also selected.

England’s 33-player training squad:

Forwards:

Joe Batley (Bristol Bears)

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs)

Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens),

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Emeka Ilione (Leicester Tigers)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)

Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

Tom Willis (Saracens)

Backs:

Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Oscar Beard (Harlequins)

Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks)

Tobias Elliott (Saracens)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Rekeiti Ma'asi-White (Sale Sharks)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)