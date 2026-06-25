FIA approves proposal to end term limits for president

June 25 : Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to remove term limits for its president.

Emirati incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem, 64, had wanted to end the current limit of three four-year terms after recently being re-elected unopposed to a second term. The FIA confirmed the change in a statement.

The BBC, citing sources with knowledge of his intentions, said Ben Sulayem wanted ultimately to eradicate age restrictions and serve as 'president for life'. There was no immediate comment from the FIA or the president on that subject.

• FIA spokesman confirmed more than 90 per cent of vote in favour of proposal.

• Term limits imposed by Ben Sulayem's French predecessor Jean Todt after lengthy tenure of Britain's Max Mosley.

• Measure approved at FIA's Extraordinary General Assemblies meeting in Macau.

• Ben Sulayem says decisions made "reflect the continued progress we are making together as a federation", and trumpets stronger governance, financial discipline and clear long-term vision.

• FIA's 2025 annual report showed an operating profit of 6.7 million euros ($7.62 million) - a 43 per cent increase on the previous year and major turnaround from 24 million euro operating loss in 2021.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)