FIA to take action after Qatar Grand Prix 'extreme weather'

Formula One's governing body will take action to protect drivers from the sort of extreme heat and humidity they suffered during Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, it said on Monday (Oct 9).

Some of those racing in the heat ended up on the verge of collapse, vomiting and severely dehydrated after the chequered flag while Williams' rookie Logan Sargeant felt too ill to continue.

The International Automobile Federation said in a statement it had "begun an analysis into the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions.

"Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, amongst others.

"Research from other series, such as cross-country events in extreme climates, will be examined for potential applications to circuit events."

The FIA said measures would be discussed at a meeting of its medical commission in Paris.

The track temperature during the night race at the Lusail circuit, where Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed a third world title, never dropped below 36 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.