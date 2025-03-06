FIFA adds TNT to air top Club World Cup matches

FIFA's Club World Cup this summer will be carried on TNT Sports for 24 of the expanded tournament's 63 matches in an agreement announced Wednesday.

DAZN, a streaming platform better known in the United States for boxing, had in December acquired global rights to the 32-team tournament. DAZN will stream all of the matches for free in a broadcast deal with FIFA reportedly worth around $1 billion.

TNT Sports, in the agreement with DAZN, will broadcast group and knockout-stage games as well as the July 13 final on its cable networks TNT, TBS and truTV.

"Partnering with DAZN to present the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 further bolsters our sports portfolio this summer and brings another world-class event to our TNT Sports portfolio," TNT chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser said in a statement. "We're looking forward to this new partnership with DAZN as we collectively deliver this exciting new global soccer club competition in the U.S. this summer."

Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders of the MLS have qualified for the competition, which expended from seven teams and opens June 14 with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami club hosting Egyptian club Al-Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 12 U.S. venues also include MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., for the final. Other clubs include Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea from Europe; and Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Palmeiras from South America. Clubs from Asia and Africa also are competing.

TNT Sports is a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is in the third year of an eight-year agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for domestic rights to its games.

"The combined expertise of DAZN and TNT Sports will deliver what FIFA and fans want - a tournament for generations to remember," DAZN group CEO Shay Segev said in a statement. "With our new partners at Warner Brothers. Discovery, DAZN will enhance and expand production, marketing and ad sales for the tournament, to maximize engagement and reach and ensure that fans receive the very best viewing experience."

-Field Level Media