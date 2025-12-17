FIFA agrees 50% rise in prize money for 2026 World Cup

LONDON, Dec 17 : Prize money for next year's World Cup will be 50 per cent higher than the previous edition with world governing body FIFA agreeing a record $727 million financial contribution to the tournament on Wednesday.

The biggest slice of FIFA's funding package for the North American showpiece - $655 million - will be performance-based payments to 48 participating nations with the champions taking $50 million and the runners-up $33 million.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The 16 nations that fail to survive beyond the initial group phase will earn $9 million while in addition, each qualified nation is entitled to $1.5 million to cover preparation costs.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

FIFA's Council also confirmed festival-style youth tournaments for under-15s open to all member associations to commence in 2026 with a boys events followed by a girls competition in 2027.

"In recent years, FIFA has stepped up its efforts to boost youth football," Infantino said. "This is a natural next step."

FIFA Council also confirmed that the 2028 Women's Club World Cup will be held from January 5 to January 30.