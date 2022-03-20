Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FIFA allocates US$1 million for humanitarian aid in Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FIFA allocates US$1 million for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

FIFA allocates US$1 million for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

20 Mar 2022 12:06AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2022 12:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FIFA has sent medical supplies to the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) and allocated US$1 million to the FIFA Foundation for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, soccer's world governing body said on Saturday (Mar 19).

More than 3.3 million refugees have already fled Ukraine through its western border, with around 2 more million displaced inside the country following Russia's Feb 24 invasion.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it had verified 43 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine that had killed 12 people and injured dozens including health workers.

"Following a request from the UAF, an initial shipment of first-aid medical kits has already been transported by road to Ukraine to meet the most urgent needs," FIFA said in a statement.

"In total, US$1 million has been made available to the FIFA Foundation so that it can respond to the growing humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the region. This work is being carried out in collaboration with the football community."

Earlier this week, FIFA amended its Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) to allow Ukrainian soccer players to be registered outside of a transfer window.

FIFA also said it would open a special transfer window for foreign players stranded in Russia. It has suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us