FIFA and players' union FIFPRO announce cooperation agreement

June 10 : FIFA and global players' union FIFPRO announced on Wednesday a cooperation agreement that grants players a formal role in governance and sets up a framework for negotiating changes to the transfer system, player welfare rules and rest periods.

The deal, which runs until December 2031, formally recognises FIFPRO as the global union for professional players.

It gives the union a seat on the FIFA Council for the first time and places player representatives on FIFA's legal committees. In return, FIFPRO and its member unions will withdraw all current lawsuits against world soccer's governing body FIFA and end their support for any other legal claims.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a joint statement released by both bodies that the agreement marked "a new era in FIFA’s relationship with FIFPRO".

"Players shape the game we all love, and we must ensure their protection and well-being," he said.

The framework plans to establish a platform bringing together player representatives, clubs and leagues. Under the terms, any future changes to the global transfer system, player welfare standards and mandatory rest periods will require collective agreement between these parties.

As part of the compromise, FIFPRO agreed to respect the official international match calendar. The union will also back rules that require clubs to release players for national team duty.

"This agreement represents an important step forward for football," FIFPRO President Sergio Marchi said.

"Ensuring that players and their representatives have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their careers is not only beneficial for footballers, but for the game as a whole."

The agreement also establishes a $20 million fund for the 2026-2029 period to assist players with unpaid club salaries and outlines plans to create global minimum standards for women's national teams.

Following the agreement with FIFA, FIFPRO called on its member unions to distance themselves from a separate, multi-billion-euro class action spearheaded by the Dutch foundation Justice for Players (JfP).

While the global union is dropping its own legal claims, several regional members, including the Dutch VVCS, had previously backed the JfP lawsuit, which argues current transfer rules suppress player wages.

The independent class action, which remains active for an estimated 100,000 eligible players, was launched after a landmark European Court of Justice ruling against FIFA's transfer regulations.

The announcement comes days after FIFA reported it had settled its personal dispute with former France midfielder Lassana Diarra, the player at the centre of the original European court case.