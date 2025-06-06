Logo
FIFA and Saudi Arabia's PIF partner up for Club World Cup - joint statement
FILE PHOTO: The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 winners trophy is displayed in Times Square ahead of the tournament featuring 32 teams and 63 matches, spread across 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities in June and July, in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

06 Jun 2025 01:07AM
PARIS :Soccer's governing body FIFA and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a partnership on Wednesday for the Club World Cup, which kicks off in the U.S. on June 14.

The partnership marks another major move by PIF to expand its global sports portfolio, following investments in football, golf and motorsport.

The month-long tournament will bring together 32 of the world's top clubs for the first time, competing in 11 cities across the U.S.

The deal builds on PIF’s existing partnerships in international football, including a tie-up with CONCACAF announced last year.

Source: Reuters
