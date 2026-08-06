FIFA apologises to members as Infantino holds crisis meeting amid stake sale fallout

FIFA said on Wednesday (Aug 5) it had apologised to its member associations for mistakes made over its abandoned proposal to sell commercial rights linked to the World Cup, as the governing body's leadership reaffirmed its support for president Gianni Infantino after a crisis meeting in Morocco.

Following the meeting in Rabat, attended by Infantino, secretary general Mattias Grafstrom and members of FIFA's management board, FIFA said its leadership had reaffirmed its full support for the president while acknowledging that the handling of the withdrawn FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal should have been different.

In a statement, FIFA said a separate letter had been sent to FIFA Council members and the 211 member associations apologising for the errors and promising a review.

It added that, with the proposal withdrawn, FIFA would "no longer tolerate any attacks on its integrity, good governance and due process" and would take all necessary measures to protect its reputation.

Vehicles believed to be carrying Infantino and Grafstrom were seen leaving FIFA's Africa office in Sale after the meeting, which came amid mounting criticism of Infantino's leadership ahead of next year's presidential election.

The meeting followed last week's withdrawal of a proposal to sell a 20 per cent stake in a new commercial rights entity to private investors in a deal that would have raised about US$4.2 billion for football development.

The proposal, which also drew scrutiny because of the involvement of a company with family links to US President Donald Trump, prompted fierce criticism from European soccer's governing body UEFA and other stakeholders, who accused FIFA of poor governance and a lack of consultation.

The apology underscored FIFA's acknowledgement that mistakes had been made in the handling of his proposal for a new commercial rights body, which has become the most serious challenge to his leadership since he became FIFA president in 2016 after triggering a torrent of criticism from UEFA, several member associations and senior FIFA officials over governance and consultation.

His backdown last Friday has done little to assuage those critics, most notably UEFA, which accused him of selling the soul of the game and has said it no longer has confidence in his leadership.

That has cast a shadow over Infantino's re-election for a fourth term at the FIFA Congress in Morocco in March, which had looked like a foregone conclusion two months ago.

A handful of European federations have withdrawn their backing for the Swiss Italian, but perhaps more damaging are the messages coming from Infantino's FIFA colleagues.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also questioned Infantino's leadership on Wednesday, saying he has lost confidence in the FIFA president after learning senior advisers had not been consulted on the abandoned proposal.

"I don't have confidence in Mr Infantino," Carney told reporters, adding that failing to inform senior executives and fellow board members of such a significant proposal "should be fatal" for any leader.

Grafstrom had sent an internal memo to staff lamenting the "sad and reproachable series of events" that led to the project being "permanently abandoned", two sources told Reuters.

"Individuals, unstable moments and unfortunate episodes come and go. The institution, its mission and its responsibility towards world football continue," the Swede added in the letter, which made no mention of Infantino by name.

His words echoed those of FIFA's Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour, who said last week that staff had been "deceived" over the plan which he described as the project of one person.

Infantino's senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned in protest at the plan last week. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of Global Football Development, said he had not been involved in drafting the proposal, and called the decision to withdraw it "absolutely necessary".

Former Portugal great Luis Figo, who had planned to run for the FIFA presidency in 2015, said Infantino should resign over the affair, while UEFA Vice-President Laura McAllister told Reuters the controversy surrounding the abandoned proposal had brought the FIFA president's leadership to a crisis point.