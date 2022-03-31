Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FIFA approves new loan regulations to come into force from July
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FIFA approves new loan regulations to come into force from July

FIFA approves new loan regulations to come into force from July

FIFA's logo is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

31 Mar 2022 01:44AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 01:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The FIFA Council adopted new regulations aimed at limiting the number of loan signings a club can make, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday after the Council met ahead of the 72nd Ordinary Congress in Doha, Qatar.

In a bid to foster player development and prevent the hoarding of players, clubs will be limited to eight international loan signings in and eight loaned out from next season.

The number will drop to seven the following year and then remain at six from 2024-25 onwards. The new regulations come into force from July 1.

Homegrown players and those under the age of 21, however, will remain exempt from the regulations.

The regulations also include the introduction of a minimum duration of a loan deal, which would be between two transfer windows, while the maximum duration will be one year.

FIFA added that a club may only have a maximum of three professionals loaned out to a single club and a maximum of three professionals loaned in from a single club. "Sub-loaning" players to a third club is also prohibited.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us