Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FIFA boss Infantino living in Doha before World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FIFA boss Infantino living in Doha before World Cup

FIFA boss Infantino living in Doha before World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) has moved to Qatar on a temporary basis ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Doha later this year (Photo: AFP/KARIM JAAFAR)

21 Jan 2022 02:54AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 02:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has moved to Doha on a temporary basis to oversee the build-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later his year, world football governing body confirmed on Thursday (Jan 20).

"As communicated in October 2021, the FIFA President informed the FIFA Council that he would divide his presence between Zurich, Doha and across the world, in order to deliver his presidential duties and be closer to the FIFA World Cup," FIFA said in a statement.

"As he did during the FIFA Arab Cup, he will work alongside other FIFA staff in our office in Doha, when required, until the conclusion of the tournament. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr Infantino has residency, and remains liable to pay taxes, in Switzerland."

Swiss newspaper Blick revealed that Infantino was living in Doha, where he rents a house and two of his four daughters attend school in the build-up to the World Cup which takes place in Qatar from Nov 21 to Dec 18.

Meanwhile, Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter said it was "incomprehensible" that the 51-year-old should be based elsewhere than FIFA's headquarters which have been in Zurich since 1932.

"The place of the president of Fifa is where the headquarters are and it's in Zurich," Blatter told French radio on Thursday.

"I cannot say that it is outrageous. But I can say that it is incomprehensible that he has gone to live there with his family. It leaves a bitter taste," said Blatter.

"It's an abandonment of responsibility, because he must stay where Fifa has its headquarters, especially at a time when we have internal problems."

Blatter, 85, was FIFA president between 1998 and 2015 when he was forced to stand down and banned from football for eight years, reduced later to six, over ethics breaches.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us