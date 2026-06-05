FIFA cancels mispriced free World Cup tickets after website error

June 5 : FIFA has cancelled World Cup tickets for about 60 fans who were able to mistakenly purchase them for free due to a website error, and world soccer's governing body is now asking for them to be paid in full.

The affected fans were notified on Wednesday about tickets that were "allocated at no charge (0 USD) due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process", FIFA said on X.

“The tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount. FIFA regrets the error and any inconvenience caused."

It was the latest hiccup in what has been a controversial ticketing process for the tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Last week the attorneys general of New York and New Jersey said they had issued a subpoena to FIFA over its ticketing practices amid concerns about ‌fans' seat locations at the World Cup.

The 48-team tournament runs from June 11 to July 19.