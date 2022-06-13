Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FIFA confident about semi-automated VAR for World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FIFA confident about semi-automated VAR for World Cup

FIFA confident about semi-automated VAR for World Cup

FIFA's logo is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on Sep 30, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)

13 Jun 2022 07:23PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 07:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA: FIFA are confident semi-automated technology to assist with quicker Video Assistant Referee decisions could be ready for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, world football's governing body president Gianni Infantino said on Monday (Jun 13).

Trials on the AI technology will continue in the coming months but Infantino said there was significant progress.

He was speaking after a meeting of the International Football Association Board, who control the Laws of the Game, where the use of five substitutes was ratified and other tweaks to the laws discussed.

Possible use of body cameras by referees to deter possible attacks was also discussed, he said.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

FIFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us