FIFA to confirm World Cup hosts, Saudi set to stage 2034 tournament

FIFA is set to confirm the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 men's World Cups on Wednesday, with a three-continent, six-nation bid led by Morocco, Spain and Portugal to be awarded the former and the latter going to Saudi Arabia.

In October last year, the global soccer governing body said there were no competing bids for the two tournaments, making Wednesday's decision little more than a formality.

A day before the announcement it was still not clear exactly what format a vote on the decision would adopt, with acceptance by "acclamation" expected rather than a formal vote.

On Tuesday, the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said it would vote against the awarding of hosting rights by acclamation and criticised FIFA's bidding process, saying it was "flawed and inconsistent".

BIDS

Morocco, Spain and Portugal's combined proposal will see the 2030 World Cup take place across three continents and six countries to mark the tournament's centenary, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting celebratory games.

Uruguay hosted the first ever World Cup in 1930.

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay had in 2022 submitted a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, but FIFA announced last year that Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay would instead each host one match during the tournament.

Saudi Arabia will become the second nation from the Middle East to host the quadrennial tournament in 2034, 12 years after neighbours Qatar staged the 2022 edition.

Australia and Indonesia were in talks over a joint bid for the 2034 tournament, but dropped out before Saudi was announced as the sole bidder.

HURDLES

Both bids have already been criticised.

The decision to host the 2030 World Cup across three continents has been panned by climate activists because of the increased emissions from the extra travel required.

FIFA has said it will take measures to "mitigate the environmental impact".

The 2034 bid by Saudi Arabia has been criticised because of the country's human rights record and desert climate, much in the same way as the Qatar World Cup.

The Saudi climate will likely force FIFA to hold the tournament in the Northern Hemisphere winter, just like it did in Qatar, where the event took place from late November to mid-December.

That timeframe will coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with reports now suggesting the 2034 tournament could be held in January instead, risking a clash with the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

FIFA said the Saudi bid did not stipulate a proposed window and that they would collaborate with stakeholders to "determine the optimal timing".

HUMAN RIGHTS

A World Cup in Saudi Arabia will also spark debate about the Kingdom's record on human rights and lead to accusations of 'sportswashing'.

Amnesty International and the Sport & Rights Alliance (SRA) last month urged FIFA to halt the process to pick Saudi as hosts unless it announces major reforms before the vote.

The Kingdom has invested heavily in sport over the last few years, although critics, including women's rights groups and members of the LGBTQ community, allege it is using its Public Investment Fund to sportswash its human rights record.

The country denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

Hammad Albalawi, head of Saudi Arabia's bid, told Reuters this month that the country has made significant progress in human rights.