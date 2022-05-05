Logo
FIFA confirms World Cup playoffs schedule
FIFA confirms World Cup playoffs schedule

FIFA confirms World Cup playoffs schedule

FILE PHOTO: FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters during a foggy autumn day in Zurich, Switzerland November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

05 May 2022 08:10AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 09:31AM)
Global soccer governing body FIFA confirmed that the intercontinental playoffs for the World Cup will be played at Doha's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Jun 13 to 14.

Asian rivals Australia and United Arab Emirates meet in a playoff at the same venue on Jun 7, with the winner to meet Peru on Jun 13.

The winner of the Peru clash goes into Group D with world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Costa Rica play Oceania champions New Zealand on Jun 14 for the final place at the World Cup in November and December, with the winner to slot into Group E with Spain, Germany and Japan.

Both the intercontinental playoffs kick off at 9pm local time.

Source: Reuters

