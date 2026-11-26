ZURICH: FIFA was the victim of a cyberattack that saw hackers gain access to what soccer’s world governing body describes as a “limited set of personal and business information," it said on Thursday (Nov 26).

“FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement,” the organisation said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

FIFA did not say when the cyberattack took place, or the precise nature of the hacked information.

Last week, a group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club posted a screenshot on X of what it claimed were FIFA files. Three days later, it appeared to take credit for the hack when responding to a post that said more than 12 gigabytes of internal documents had been leaked.

"FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data," the governing body said in its statement.

"Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned."