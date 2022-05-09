Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FIFA dismiss appeal, orders Brazil and Argentina to play abandoned World Cup qualifier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FIFA dismiss appeal, orders Brazil and Argentina to play abandoned World Cup qualifier

FIFA dismiss appeal, orders Brazil and Argentina to play abandoned World Cup qualifier

FILE PHOTO: A long exposure shows FIFA's logo near its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

09 May 2022 10:44PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 10:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The FIFA Appeal Committee ruled on Monday that the abandoned World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina must be replayed after considering the appeals filed by the countries' football associations.

The qualifier in September was suspended just minutes after kickoff when Brazilian health officials invaded the pitch to stop Argentina's England-based players from playing, saying they had breached the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Both teams have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, with Brazil topping the South American standings and Argentina finishing second.

But soccer's governing body FIFA had ruled in February that the match must be replayed.

"After analysing the submissions of both parties and considering all circumstances of the case, the Appeal Committee confirmed that the match would be replayed," FIFA said in a statement.

"(It) also upheld the fine of 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,322) that was imposed on both associations as a result of the abandonment."

FIFA had also fined Brazil's FA (CBF) and Argentina's Football Association (AFA) 500,000 Swiss francs and 200,000 Swiss francs, respectively, for their failure to ensure "order and safety".

However, the Appeal Committee said it had decided to reduce the fine on the CBF by 250,000 Swiss francs while the fine on the AFA had been reduced by 100,000 Swiss francs.

Last month the AFA had said they would take their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Brazil and Argentina are also set to meet in a friendly international at Melbourne Cricket Ground in June.

($1 = 0.9936 Swiss francs)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us