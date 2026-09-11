FIFA gives ex-Maldives FA chief lifetime ban for misusing COVID funds

Sept 11 : Former Football Association of Maldives (FAM) President Bassam Adeel Jaleel has been banned for life from football-related activities for misusing COVID-19 relief funds for his personal benefit, world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Friday.

Jaleel had previously been provisionally suspended amid an investigation into allegations of money laundering, embezzlement and corruption. FIFA has also ordered Jaleel to pay a fine of one million Swiss francs ($1.23 million).

Jaleel could not be reached for comment. Local media reported Jaleel is serving prison sentences totalling 32 years for depositing FIFA funds into his own account and using funds from FIFA's COVID-19 Relief Plan to purchase an apartment.

Maldives news outlet Sun Online said he had been transferred to house arrest on the medical board's recommendation last month. He was previously transferred to house arrest in March but returned to prison after a public backlash.

FIFA said the FAM's former director of finance and administration, Mohamed Ageel, had also been banned for 10 years.

Ageel has been ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs for "facilitating and concealing misuse of FIFA funds, using falsified documentation and failing to cooperate with FIFA's independent Ethics Committee," FIFA added.

FIFA also announced a lifetime ban for former president of the Montserrat Football Association (MFA), Vincent Cassell, and a fine of one million Swiss francs for "abuse of position, systemic conflicts of interest, misuse of FIFA and MFA funds and conduct affecting the physical and mental integrity of MFA staff members."

The MFA's former General Secretary Tandica Hughes was banned for 15 years and fined 150,000 Swiss francs for "personally benefiting from and facilitating improper transactions involving FIFA and MFA resources," FIFA said.

Reuters has contacted both the Maldives and Montserrat FAs for comment.

($1 = 0.8144 Swiss francs)