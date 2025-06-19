Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

FIFA hands four-match bans to Boca Juniors players sent off in Club World Cup opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

FIFA hands four-match bans to Boca Juniors players sent off in Club World Cup opener

FIFA hands four-match bans to Boca Juniors players sent off in Club World Cup opener
Jun 16, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; CA Boca Juniors defender Nicolas Figal (4) dribbles downfield during the second half against SL Benfica in a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
FIFA hands four-match bans to Boca Juniors players sent off in Club World Cup opener
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 - First Leg - AS Roma v Athletic Bilbao - Stadion Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 6, 2025, Athletic Bilbao's Ander Herrera in action with AS Roma's Evan Ndicka REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo
19 Jun 2025 05:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MIAMI :Boca Juniors players Ander Herrera and Nicolas Figal were handed four-match bans by FIFA after being sent off in their Club World Cup opener against Benfica, a spokesperson for the Argentine club told Reuters on Wednesday.

Boca disagreed with the sanctions imposed on their players after Benfica's Andrea Belotti received a two-match ban for catching Ayrton Costa in the head with a high boot in the 72nd minute.

"We have already contacted FIFA to submit an appeal," said the club spokesperson.

Spanish midfielder Herrera, who was subbed off due to a muscle injury, was shown a red card in the 45th minute after protesting to Mexican referee Cesar Ramos from the bench over a penalty awarded to the Portuguese side.

Defender Figal was sent off in the 88th minute with a straight red card for a foul on Florentino Luis when the match was tied at 2-2.

Boca will face Bayern Munich at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday in their second match in Group C.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement