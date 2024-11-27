FIFA launches 2022 World Cup legacy fund for initiatives with WHO, WTO and UNHCR

FIFA launched a $50 million legacy fund for social programmes on Wednesday in collaboration with 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar and the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Trade Organization (WTO) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

In November 2022, world soccer's governing body FIFA had promised the legacy fund from 2022 World Cup proceeds would be used to help "some of the most vulnerable people in the world".

"FIFA is taking the concept of a legacy fund to the next level in terms of reach and impact by tackling key priorities such as refugees, occupational health, education, and football development," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

Revenues from previous World Cups have been put into legacy funds for the host nation to use for the development of the game and the $50 million corresponds to approximately 1 per cent of the commercial revenue raised around the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA said it would team up with WHO to support its "Beat the Heat" initiative to safeguard the health and safety of high-risk individuals from extreme heat.

Qatar came under intense pressure over its treatment of foreign workers working in extreme conditions, leading many to raise concerns, although the Middle Eastern country has denied that workers were exploited.

Partnering with UNHCR would help refugees by "enhancing access to basic services", FIFA added.

"This fund will take the World Cup legacy beyond stadiums and screens to millions displaced by war, conflict and persecution," said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

"It will enable life-saving assistance and long-term opportunities for uprooted people, helping them rebuild safely and in dignity."

FIFA also said they would help to "economically empower" women entrepreneurs by supporting the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, which was launched by the WTO and the International Trade Centre (ITC) earlier this year.

The ITC said the legacy fund has pledged $16.6 million to the WEIDE Fund, with an initial deposit of $5 million.

On the soccer front, Qatar's Aspire Academy and the FIFA Talent Development Scheme led by Arsene Wenger would collaborate in identifying young talent in remote areas in developing countries.