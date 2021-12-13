Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FIFA launches dedicated commercial programme for women's game to boost growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FIFA launches dedicated commercial programme for women's game to boost growth

FIFA launches dedicated commercial programme for women's game to boost growth

FILE PHOTO: FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

13 Dec 2021 11:09PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 11:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FIFA has introduced a new commercial partnership structure that includes dedicated programmes for the women's game for the first time, world soccer's governing body said on Monday.

FIFA said that under the commercial programme, companies will have more tailored opportunities to work with women's soccer and directly support their growth and development.

"This marks a groundbreaking moment to maximize the growth of the women's game and its marketing appeal, as we create equal commercial models across women's and men's football for the first time," said FIFA's chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman said.

"We're excited about the opportunities for brands who want to support women's sport, help accelerate women's equality, and wish to align themselves with the unparalleled momentum around women's football."

The commercial partnership structure also includes packages for men's soccer and e-sports or gaming.

"The new model will allow our partners to create more tailored programming and marketing activations that align directly with their strategic business goals..." said FIFA's chief commercial officer Kay Madati. (This story refiles to amend 'programme' in headline, no change to text)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us