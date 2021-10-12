Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FIFA lifts suspension of Chadian football federation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FIFA lifts suspension of Chadian football federation

FIFA lifts suspension of Chadian football federation

FILE PHOTO: FIFA's logo is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

12 Oct 2021 05:49PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 05:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

N'DJAMENA : FIFA has lifted Chad's suspension from international competition, it said on Tuesday, after the team was banned in April due to government interference.

FIFA, soccer's global governing body, said in a statement that Chad's suspension was lifted with immediate effect since the government had restored power to the Chadian Football Federation (FTFA) and revoked its decision to create a national football management committee.

FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will soon conduct a joint mission to N'Djamena to follow the ongoing discussions between Chadian authorities and the FTFA, FIFA said.

Chad was disqualified from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year after quarrels between the sports ministry and the football federation led the government to set up a new committee to manage the sport by presidential decree.

Chad's sports ministry said in a statement that the suspension was lifted following various discussions between Chadian authorities, FIFA and CAF.

Moctar Mahamoud Hamid, president of the Chadian Football Association, said on national radio that he welcomed the decision.

"We are going to make a fresh start on the development of football in Chad," he said.

(Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us