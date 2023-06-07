Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FIFA made false claims about carbon neutrality at Qatar World Cup - regulator
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FIFA made false claims about carbon neutrality at Qatar World Cup - regulator

FIFA made false claims about carbon neutrality at Qatar World Cup - regulator

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview, Doha, Qatar - November 18, 2022 The FIFA World Cup logo is pictured on the Corniche Promenade ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

07 Jun 2023 07:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH : Soccer's world governing body FIFA made false statements about the reduced environmental impact of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a Swiss regulator said on Wednesday.

The Swiss Fairness Commission, the self-regulatory body of the advertising and communications industry, made its determination after investigating five claims that Zurich-based FIFA marketed the tournament as being carbon neutral.

"The Second Chamber of the Commission has now upheld all five complaints following a complex process," it said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.