FIFA made false claims about carbon neutrality at Qatar World Cup - regulator

ZURICH : Soccer's world governing body FIFA made false statements about the reduced environmental impact of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a Swiss regulator said on Wednesday.

The Swiss Fairness Commission, the self-regulatory body of the advertising and communications industry, made its determination after investigating five claims that Zurich-based FIFA marketed the tournament as being carbon neutral.

"The Second Chamber of the Commission has now upheld all five complaints following a complex process," it said.