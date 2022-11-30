Logo
FIFA names first female refereeing trio for a men's World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Portugal v Ghana - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Fourth official Stephanie Frappart before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Fourth Official Stephanie Frappart and assistant referee Neuza Back are pictured during the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - CONCACAF Champions League - Final - Monterrey v America - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico - October 28, 2021 Assistant referee Karen Diaz during the match REUTERS/Jorge Mendoza
30 Nov 2022 04:20AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 05:02AM)
Stephanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz will become the first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match as they have been named to take charge of the Costa Rica-Germany Group E match on Thursday, FIFA announced on Tuesday.

Frappart, the fourth official for the Poland-Mexico Group C clash last week, will be the main referee as she reaches another milestone after being the first female to officiate at a men's World Cup qualifier in March and Champions League match in 2020.

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman will be joined by Brazilian Neuza and Mexican Diaz as assistants.

Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan are also taking part at the tournament in Qatar.

Source: Reuters

