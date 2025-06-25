FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Pachuca's Cabral after Ruediger incident

MIAMI :FIFA said on Tuesday it has opened disciplinary proceedings against Pachuca player Gustavo Cabral following an incident involving Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger during their Club World Cup match on Sunday, which prompted the activation of the anti-discrimination protocol.

“Following an assessment of the match reports, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against CF Pachuca player Gustavo Cabral in relation to the incident involving him and Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger during the FIFA Club World Cup game played in Charlotte on June 22,” FIFA told Reuters.

Match referee Ramon Abatti activated the anti-discrimination protocol by crossing his forearms in front of his chest five minutes into stoppage time after a brief scuffle erupted following an apparent foul on Germany international Ruediger.

Asked during a post-match press conference if Ruediger had been a victim of racism, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said: "That’s what Ruediger said, and we believe him."

FIFA did not specify the nature of the disciplinary action.

(Editing by Toby Davis)