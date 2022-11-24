Logo
FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

24 Nov 2022 12:47AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 12:47AM)
DOHA : FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

FIFA did not elaborate on the chants but Mexicans were heard directing abuse after Poland striker Robert Lewandowski saw his second-half penalty saved by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association due to chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v Poland FIFA World Cup match played on 22 November," it said.

"The proceedings were opened on the basis of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

FIFA had also opened disciplinary proceedings against Ecuador over homophobic chanting by their fans in their World Cup opener against Qatar on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

