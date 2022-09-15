Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

World of football has lost a great friend: FIFA chief pays tribute to late FAS president Lim Kia Tong
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

World of football has lost a great friend: FIFA chief pays tribute to late FAS president Lim Kia Tong

World of football has lost a great friend: FIFA chief pays tribute to late FAS president Lim Kia Tong

FAS president Lim Kia Tong with FIFA president Mr Gianni Infantino on Dec 5, 2021 for the official inauguration of the refurbished FAS headquarters. (File photo: Football Association of Singapore)

15 Sep 2022 06:23PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 06:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: FIFA chief Gianni Infantino on Thursday (Sep 15) paid tribute to the late Football Association of Singapore president (FAS) Lim Kia Tong, saying that both the sport's governing body and the world of football have lost "a great friend". 

FIFA said Mr Lim, who died aged 70, was a "devoted servant" to football in Singapore and across the wider Southeast Asia region, adding that he was "highly respected" in the fraternity. 

"It is with great sadness and shock that we learned of the passing of Lim Kia Tong." said Mr Infantino. 

"(He) was a great man and a huge supporter of football in Southeast Asia. Both FIFA and the world of football have lost a great friend."

The FIFA president added that Mr Lim was a trusted leader in the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, and that his devotion to developing the sport in Singapore was evident to him during his visit to the country late last year for the inauguration of the new FAS headquarters. 

Mr Lim became the first Singaporean to assume a leadership role on a FIFA committee when he was elected as its disciplinary committee's deputy chairman in May 2013.

As a mark of respect, the Singapore flag is being flown at half-mast throughout the day at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich. 

The flag of Singapore is being flown at half-mast throughout the day at FIFA's headquarters as a mark of respect. (Photo: FIFA)

Mr Lim was first elected president of FAS in April 2017 after his Team LKT defeated Mr Bill Ng's Team Game Changers 30-13. He was re-elected unopposed as president of the FAS for a second four-year term in 2021.

A criminal litigation lawyer, Mr Lim had been on the FAS committee since 1999. He was first a council member before becoming vice-president in 2007, prior to his election as president.

Related:

Source: CNA/lk(gr)

Related Topics

football FIFA Lim Kia Tong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.