FIFA punishes clubs in Kenya and Vietnam for match manipulation

FIFA has sanctioned two lower division clubs in Kenya and Vietnam for match manipulation, relegating them to the third tier, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee found Kenyan side Muhoroni Youth guilty of "activities related to the manipulation of football matches and competitions", expelling the club from the second-tier National Super League.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has further ordered the relegation of the Muhoroni Youth senior team to the Football Kenya Federation Division One League (third tier) ahead of next season," FIFA said.

Vietnamese club Phu Tho were also found guilty of match manipulation, with the club's senior team expelled from the Vietnamese Football League Second Division and relegated to the third division.

FIFA said the clubs had been notified and can appeal the decision.