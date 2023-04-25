Logo
FIFA receives four bids to host 2027 women's World Cup
FIFA receives four bids to host 2027 women's World Cup

FILE PHOTO: The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy is pictured during an event at Summit at One Vanderbilt observatory in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2023 Women's World Cup draw - Aotea Centre, Auckland, New Zealand - October 22, 2022 FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura ahead of the Women's World Cup draw REUTERS/Shane Wenzlick
25 Apr 2023 12:07AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 12:07AM)
FIFA received four bids to host the 2027 women's World Cup, soccer's governing body said on Monday, with the hosts set to be appointed at its Congress in May next year.

Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have submitted a joint expression of interest to host the tournament while the other joint bid includes the United States and Mexico.

Brazil and South Africa were the other two countries to submit a bid. FIFA said it would send the Bidding Agreement to all interested countries, who will have until May 19 to confirm their involvement.

"We are thrilled by the expressions of interest received, not least because they come from member associations with a strong football tradition representing four confederations..." FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said.

"All member associations can rely on the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women's World Cup."

The hosts will be appointed by the FIFA Congress via public voting on May 17, 2024.

Australia and New Zealand are co-host the 2023 edition of the tournament which kicks off on July 20. The U.S., Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.

Source: Reuters

