FIFA says leadership fully supports President Infantino

Aug 5 : FIFA said on Wednesday its leadership reaffirmed "full support" for President Gianni Infantino at a crisis meeting with senior officials of world soccer's governing body in Morocco.
Source: Reuters
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Aug 5 : FIFA said on Wednesday its leadership reaffirmed "full support" for President Gianni Infantino at a crisis meeting with senior officials of world soccer's governing body in Morocco.
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