FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Martinez for two games
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Chile - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - September 5, 2024 Argentina's Emiliano Martinez celebrates with the Copa America's trophy after the match REUTERS/Rodrigo Valle/File Photo

28 Sep 2024 07:42AM
BUENOS AIRES : Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez has been suspended for two matches by FIFA for "offensive behaviour", the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said in a statement on Friday.

Martinez will miss Argentina's next South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Venezuela and Bolivia in October.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has been suspended over incidents in matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month.

In the Chile game, his first since winning the Copa America in the United States, Martinez celebrated by making a lewd gesture with the trophy, as he did after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After the loss to Colombia, the 32-year-old hit a local television camera.

"Damian Emiliano Martinez is being held responsible for his offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play," the AFA said in a statement, adding that it disagreed with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision.

(Report by Ramiro Scandolo, Writing Angelica Medina; Edited by Maximilian Heath and Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

