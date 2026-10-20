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FIFA suspends coach Hassan and forward Zico for three and five matches
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FIFA suspends coach Hassan and forward Zico for three and five matches

FIFA suspends coach Hassan and forward Zico for three and five matches
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 7, 2026 Egypt coach Hossam Hassan is shown a yellow card by referee Francois Letexier as he makes anti-racism gesture REUTERS/Paul Childs
FIFA suspends coach Hassan and forward Zico for three and five matches
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 7, 2026 Egypt's Mostafa Zico celebrates scoring their second goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Brett Davis
FIFA suspends coach Hassan and forward Zico for three and five matches
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 7, 2026 Egypt coach Hossam Hassan looks dejected after the match following their elimination from the World Cup REUTERS/Paul Childs
20 Oct 2026 04:12AM
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Oct 19 : FIFA has suspended Egypt coach Hossam Hassan and forward Mostafa Zico for three and five matches respectively, the Egyptian Football Association said on Monday, after they criticised the referee following a 3-2 defeat by Argentina in the World Cup.

The 60-year-old Hassan was sanctioned after blaming refereeing errors for his country's elimination from the tournament in the last 16, while Zico insulted the referee in a post-match interview.

Ibrahim Hassan, Hossam's twin brother and Egypt's national team director, has also been suspended for three matches.

"The decisions include the suspension of Hossam Hassan and Ibrahim Hassan for three matches each, while Zico has been suspended for five matches," the EFA said in a statement.

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The EFA said it had requested the detailed grounds for the decision from FIFA's Disciplinary Committee in order to assess its legal options and determine whether to appeal.

Zico had a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up, before Egypt's players appealed for a penalty near the end when the score was 2-2.

However, FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina defended the officiating in the match, saying such allegations could provoke threats against referees and their families.

The suspensions could rule Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan out of Egypt's upcoming matches against Malawi in the next rounds of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in November, as well as the first match of the March international window. Zico will be unavailable until June.

Source: Reuters
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