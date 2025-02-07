FIFA suspends Congo Republic and Pakistan

FIFA has suspended the Congo Republic's football association (FECOFOOT) and the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), barring both from international competitions, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

FIFA suspended FECOFOOT due to third-party interference in its affairs, which violates its obligations under FIFA's statutes.

"The decision was taken in consultation with CAF (Confederation of African Football) after two FIFA/CAF missions were dispatched to Brazzaville," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA said the suspension would only be lifted if a number of conditions were met, including the return of full control of the federation's headquarters and other facilities to FECOFOOT.

The PFF was suspended due to its failure to adopt a revision of its constitution that would ensure "truly fair and democratic elections".

FIFA suspended the PFF in 2017 and 2021 due to third-party interference. Its last ban was lifted in June 2022 after the PFF's Normalisation Committee said it had regained full control of the federation's premises and finances.

"The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC (Asian Football Confederation)," FIFA added.

PFF Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik told local media on Thursday: "FIFA wants to make some amendments to the PFF Constitution to bring it in line with international standards. In the recent efforts, the majority of the newly-elected PFF Congress members have not agreed to FIFA’s proposals."

Malik added that all elections have been completed and the elected Congress members will oversee the next phase.