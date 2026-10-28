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FIFA to visit potential 2030 World Cup host cities in November and December
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FIFA to visit potential 2030 World Cup host cities in November and December

FIFA to visit potential 2030 World Cup host cities in November and December

A general view shows construction works of the Hassan II Stadium, ahead of the World Cup, in Benslimane, near Casablanca, Morocco, May 23, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Ahmed Eljechtimi

28 Oct 2026 01:16AM
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Oct 27 : FIFA will carry out a series of visits to candidate host cities in Spain, Portugal and Morocco in November and December as part of the venue selection process for the 2030 World Cup, world football's governing body said on Tuesday.

A FIFA delegation will visit candidate cities and stadiums in all three host countries to assess their suitability to host games.

FIFA has yet to confirm which venues will be included, and has not announced where the World Cup final will be held, with Spain and Morocco battling to hold football's biggest match. 

Visits are planned for Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakech, Rabat and Tangier in Morocco; Lisbon and Porto in Portugal; and Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas, Madrid, San Sebastian, Seville and Zaragoza in Spain. FIFA said it may also conduct visits to additional venues during the selection process.

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The governing body added that the allocation of matches and the type of games to be staged at each venue would only be determined after the final list of host cities is confirmed and work on the tournament match schedule progresses.

The first three games of the 2030 World Cup will be held in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, in tribute to the centenary of the competition, which was first staged in 1930 in Uruguay. 

Source: Reuters
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