FIFA agrees deal to broadcast Women's World Cup in 34 European countries

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: FIFA on Wednesday (Jun 14) announced it had struck a deal with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to televise the 2023 Women's World Cup, avoiding a controversial blackout in the "Big Five" European nations.

The deal follows a standoff between the governing body of world football and broadcasters in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom over the rights for the competition in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

"FIFA is delighted to widen the deal with the European Broadcasting Union for the transmission of the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup to include the five major markets within their existing networks, namely France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as Ukraine, thus ensuring maximum exposure for the tournament," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the football body's website.

No financial details of the deal were announced.

Infantino had been critical of broadcasters in the 'Big Five' European countries for offering substantially less than the amount paid to show the men's World Cup.

One stumbling block in Europe was the time difference, which means that games will often be played in what is the early morning on the continent, but Infantino said that was no excuse.

Last October, FIFA and EBU struck a deal for 28 countries. Wednesday's expanded 34-nation list omitted the names of several European nations competing at the World Cup: Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and Portugal.

The deal with the EBU involved networks that broadcast free-to-air rather than subscription channels.

FIFA listed ARD and ZDF in Germany, BBC and ITV in the UK, France Televisions, RAI in Italy and RTVE in Spain. In France M6, which is not part of the EBU, was also announced as a broadcaster.