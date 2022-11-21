7 European World Cup captains ditch OneLove arm band under FIFA pressure

DOHA: The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear OneLove armbands after FIFA made it clear they would be booked, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday (Nov 21).

"You don't want the captain to start the match with a yellow card. That is why it is with a heavy heart that we as a UEFA working group ... and as a team had to decide to abandon our plan," the Dutch football association KNVB said in a statement.

The KNVB said FIFA had made it clear only hours before kick-off of their opening match against Senegal on Monday that captain Virgil van Dijk would get a yellow card if he walked on the pitch wearing the armband as planned.

The KNVB said it was "deeply disappointed" in FIFA's stance and would not let it pass unnoticed.