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FIFA's Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan, NY Post reports
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FIFA's Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan, NY Post reports

FIFA's Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan, NY Post reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the trophy presentation after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

03 Aug 2026 08:42PM (Updated: 03 Aug 2026 08:44PM)
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Aug 3 : FIFA President Gianni Infantino sought support from the Trump administration amid mounting criticism after his abandoned plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights, the New York Post said on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Post reported that Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed to reach U.S. President Donald Trump by phone since the proposal collapsed on Friday, and that the FIFA chief felt "isolated" by an avalanche of negative media coverage.

The Post reported that Infantino scheduled private talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with two sources familiar with the matter confirming that the FIFA boss will hold a call with America's top diplomat just after 9 a.m. ET.

Criticism has intensified over his failed plan to spin off the world soccer governing body's commercial assets into a new entity backed by private investors.

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FIFA had no immediate comment, while the White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

FIFA's plan to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors by selling a roughly 20 per cent stake in a new entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup ended in retreat on Friday after fierce resistance from stakeholders.

With the idea abandoned, attention has now turned to the potential repercussions for 56-year-old Swiss Infantino, whose bid for another term as FIFA president from 2027 to 2031 faces increased scrutiny following the failed initiative.

Source: Reuters
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