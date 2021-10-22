Fifth England-India test to be played in July 2022

The fifth and final test of the series between England and India that was called off after a COVID-19 case in the Indian camp will be played in July 2022 at Edgbaston, England's cricket board (ECB) said on Friday.

India were leading the series 2-1 heading into the final test at Old Trafford last month but the match was cancelled barely two hours before its scheduled start after the tourists' physiotherapist tested positive for COVID-19.

The ECB said they could not play the test at Old Trafford next year due to scheduling conflicts and the ground will instead host England's second test against South Africa that was originally due to be played at Edgbaston.

"We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far," ECB CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"I'm very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they've shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I'd also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible.

"We would like to apologise again to fans for the disruption and disappointment of September events. We know it was a day that so many had planned long in advance."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said he was delighted the series will have a "rightful conclusion".

"The four test matches were riveting, and we needed a fitting finale," he said. "In the last two months, both BCCI and the ECB have been engaged in discussions and our efforts were aimed at finding a suitable window."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle and Christian Radnedge)