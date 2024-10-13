Fight drawn after British light-heavyweights fall out of the ring

RIYADH : A light-heavyweight fight between Britons Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron ended in a draw after both crashed out of the ring in Riyadh on Saturday.

Whittaker left the arena in a wheelchair and was taken to hospital for scans to his injured leg after he and Cameron grappled onto the ropes and tumbled over the top.

Cameron was sprawled on Whittaker as they fell on the outer canvas towards the end of the fifth round, with the latter unable to get up.

The bout was abandoned due to accidental injury and declared a technical split draw, with Whittaker 58-57 on one scorecard and Cameron ahead by the same score on another with the third tied 58-58.

The fight was on the undercard for the undisputed light-heavyweight world title bout between WBA champion Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, the WBC, WBO, IBF champion.