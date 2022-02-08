Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'Fighter' Stott set for emotional New Zealand comeback after cancer fight
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'Fighter' Stott set for emotional New Zealand comeback after cancer fight

'Fighter' Stott set for emotional New Zealand comeback after cancer fight

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand women's national football team player Rebekah Stott speaks to the media as Sydney Opera House lights up in celebration of Australia and New Zealand's joint bid to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, in Sydney, Australia, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

08 Feb 2022 01:27PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 01:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealand defender Rebekah Stott will return to the squad less than a year after battling stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, the team announced on Tuesday.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion player Stott said in March 2021 she would need to go through four months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with the condition.

The 28-year-old was included in head coach Jitka Klimkova's 23-player squad for the four-team SheBelieves Cup which will be played from Feb. 17-23 in the United States.

"Stotty's situation is very unique – very few players have gone through what she has and returned to international football," coach Klimkova said in a statement https://www.nzfootball.co.nz/newsarticle/111871?newsfeedId=1253682.

Stott, who has earned 81 caps for the 'Football Ferns', returned to play for W-League club Melbourne City this season following her treatment.

"She is a fighter. We all hoped and believed that she would come back, and watching her performances each week for Melbourne City has shown what a role model she is," Klimkova added.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us