TOKYO, Nov 27 : American Ilia Malinin broke Nathan Chen's short programme world record at the NHK Trophy on Friday, delivering a performance that showcased the artistic growth he has worked hard to develop in recent months.

The three-time world champion scored 114.81 points to top Chen's 113.97 set at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Malinin's previous best had been 111.29, but the 21-year-old spent much of the off-season focusing on presentation, skating skills and musical interpretation to match his technical brilliance.