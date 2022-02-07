Figure skating: American Vincent Zhou tests positive for COVID-19

BEIJING: American figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for COVID-19 in athletes' daily screening at the Beijing Olympics, US Figure Skating said on Monday (Feb 7).

"As part of yesterday's regular COVID-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive," it said in an emailed statement, adding he was undergoing additional testing and will be able to compete in the men's short programme on Tuesday should he test negative.

California native Zhou, 21, competed in the team event on Sunday and teammate Karen Chen said she found out about his positive test result after performing her free skate on Monday. The United States won a silver medal in the team event.

"It's definitely very unfortunate news," Chen said. "I train with him all the time, and I know he deserves to be here, to be in this moment with all of us. Definitely disappointed about that, but I hope that we can invite him back here very soon."