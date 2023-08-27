Logo
Figure skating-Canadian Olympian Paul dies in car crash
Figure skating-Canadian Olympian Paul dies in car crash

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam perform in the senior dance free program at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File photo

27 Aug 2023 07:25PM
Former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has died at the age of 31, Skate Canada said in a statement.

Paul, who represented Canada at the Sochi 2014 Games and finished 18th in the ice dance competition, died in a car crash on Tuesday, Canadian media reported.

"It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul," Skate Canada said in a statement earlier this week.

"A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra's dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating."

Paul won a silver medal at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in 2010 and retired from competitive skating in 2016.

Source: Reuters

