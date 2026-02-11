Figure Skating-Father on the frontline, family in the stands: Marsak lifts Ukraine with emotional skate

MILAN, Feb 10 : Ukrainian figure skater Kyrylo Marsak channelled four years of upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion into a moving showing at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Tuesday, skating under the shadow of a conflict that continues to define his life.

He jumped up after his final step sequence, flashed a heart sign toward a pocket of Ukrainian flags in the crowd and later stared at the scoreboard with his mouth wide open, unable to believe the numbers that had appeared.

"It was unbelievable," he said after stepping off the ice. "I was in the moment, I was feeling every bit. I was so happy that I could do it. I was so happy that I could do all these jumps and all the other elements, the step sequence so well. It is just so cool," the 21-year-old said.

Marsak, Ukraine's only men's singles skater at the Games, competed not only for a result but for a home he cannot return to, a father serving on the frontline and a family scattered across borders.

His short programme to "Fall on Me" — a father‑son duet by Andrea and Matteo Bocelli — was chosen to reflect that bond.

"We needed something special. And my dad sent me this music from the frontline. And me and my coach really liked it and thought it could be an amazing story to tell," he said.

"It’s about the connection of a father and the son and it represents my connection with my father. Even though we are far apart, we are still together. We are connected and we love each other."

Marsak scored 86.89 points in his short programme, saying that had exceeded all his expectations.

"It’s just mind-blowing that I could do this. I really liked how the audience was supporting me, it helped me 100 per cent," he said.

Marsak is competing against medal favourites American Ilia Malinin and Japan's Yuma Kagiyama. Only the top 24 of Tuesday's 29 contenders will move to the free programme on Friday and the Ukrainian skater is among those who qualified.

Marsak said his mother and sister were watching from the stands in Milan.

"It's been a special moment to skate for them and I'm pretty sure my dad was watching via a live stream. I just hope that they're really proud of me," he said.

His performance came on a day when another Ukrainian athlete, skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, said he would defy an International Olympic Committee ban and compete in his “helmet of remembrance,” which features images of Ukrainians killed in the war.

Marsak repeated his opposition to some Russians competing as neutrals in the Olympics, a statement which has attracted some criticism on social media.

"I do not change my statement. I still think they should not be allowed as long as the war is still ongoing,” he said.

Marsak fled Ukraine with his sister weeks after Russia’s 2022 invasion and later rebuilt his training base in Finland.

He has spoken about the mental strain and the work he has done with a therapist to cope, along with a course of medication.

"When I move on the ice, I feel like I'm alive, like I can do everything, I can move mountains," he said.

"I'm still working with a psychotherapist, and I still try to improve, to live with this, to keep moving and be strong despite everything,” he said.

Asked what message he would like to send to Ukraine, he said: "Be strong, believe in others, believe in yourself, and never give up."