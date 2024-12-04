Logo
Sport

Figure skating-Former Olympic ice dance champions Papadakis and Cizeron retire
FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Ice Dance - Free Dance - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 14, 2022. Gold medallists Gabriella Papadakis of France and Guillaume Cizeron of France celebrate on the podium with awards depicting Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics during the flower ceremony. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
Figure skating-Former Olympic ice dance champions Papadakis and Cizeron retire
FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Victory Ceremony - Figure Skating Ice Dance - Beijing Medals Plaza, Beijing, China - February 14, 2022. Gold medallists Gabriella Papadakis of France and Guillaume Cizeron of France celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo
04 Dec 2024 12:02AM
France's former Olympic ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron announced their retirement on Tuesday.

Papadakis, 29, and Cizeron, 30, won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and gold in Beijing four years later.

"We could not have dreamed of a more beautiful career," they said in a statement.

"We owe this career to our coaches, parents, federation, choreographers, physical and mental coaches, costume designers, agents, physiotherapists, doctors, supporters, journalists... without whom we would never have reached the highest level of our art.

"It is with immense gratitude that we decide to turn the page. A huge thank you to our public for the pleasure shared with us on the ice. We take away wonderful memories."

The duo also won five world titles, including their last success at home in Montpellier, five European titles, two Grand Prix finals and seven French national championships.

Source: Reuters

